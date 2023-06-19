John McGuire – Pulse Music

CD – Unseen Worlds

Released by the Unseen Worlds label, Pulse Music features four compositions from John McGuire all created between 1975 and 1979. This is the first time we find these intriguing recordings collected together. They were conceived during a transitional period in McGuire’s career, beginning in Occidental College Los Angeles, followed by a move to Berkeley and then on to Europe where he studied with Karlheinz Stockhausen, Krzysztof Penderecki and Gottfried Michael Koenig. The first recording, made in the Studio for Electronic Music at the Musikhochschule Köln, is an exercise in style, shaped by McGuire’s minimalism at a speed far too intense for live performance. The following piece is slower – performed by the Bremen orchestra, with four piano players (Christoph Delz, Herbert Henck, Deborah Richards and Doris Thomsen) with McGuire on organ. This mournful and hypnotic version was first performed and recorded in 1978 as part of the Pro Musica Nova Festival at Radio Bremen. The third composition in this series was created in the Studio for Electronic Music of the West German Radio, which also commissioned it, and is a delicate work with measured tempo changes. The closing track is the charming ‘108 Pulses’. This twenty-minute suite, makes even clearer how McGuire is concerned more with continuous movement than focusing on a specific fixed sound. The release is undoubtedly of historical value and is also a celebration of a brilliant composer who until now has been relatively unknown.

 

