CD – Rizosfera

Noesis is Clock DVA’s ninth studio album. Time seems to have stopped. Everything is still at stake, the passion for the future, the hope – or the disillusionment – of technologies that take control and interact directly with human beings. Adi Newton was among the first to speak about artificial intelligence in his texts, expressing his fears for a society of control that was explored in the “Computer Age” in 1984. Each release by Clock DVA from a now-distant 1978 was an event, that, from post-punk to industrial music, marked countercultural passages linked to the first nascent electronic scenes. The band was born first as a duo that were incredibly active in the seventies and eighties and devoted to the contamination of different genres. The experimental rock of Adi Newton and Steven Turner envisaged the use of synthesizers and tape loops right from the start, giving life to the first multimedia performances made of music, projections and installations. We will have to wait for 1989 and a new line-up after Turner’s premature death for an album like Buried Dreams, an anticipation of the cyber era, which lasted through the nineties and beyond. “The future influences the present as much as the past” said Nietzsche and the Clock DVA time machine. All eleven tracks presented elaborates the here and now of a mutant techno-pop, imbued with synthetic lyricisms and hypnagogic visions. Adi Newton himself says it is impossible to escape ‘hauntology’, but with imagination we can create a new time once more. Our impression is that he succeeded perfectly. The current combo does not make you regret anything from the past and this is also due to Maurizio Martinucci (TeZ), an impeccable musician who, together with Adi Newton, has been able to keep the project alive without ceding to the temptation to be fashionable or becoming too anchored to past glories.

Official Teaser of Clock DVA’s Noesis



Clock DVA – Noesis

