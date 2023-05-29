Sote – Majestic Noise Made in Beautiful Rotten Iran

CD – Sub Rosa

Ata Ebtekar, aka Sote, is an Iranian–American electronic music composer and sound artist with releases on a diverse range of labels including Warp, Opal Tapes, Diagonal, Mute and Morphin. He is also the co-founder of the SET festival in Tehran. Following on from Persian Electronic Music: Yesterday And Today 1966 – 2006, Sote is back on Sub Rosa with Majestic Noise Made in Beautiful Iran, an album of sublime tonal manipulations engineered through a self-reflective process of sound synthesis melded into a ‘traditional’ composition structure. For Sote, it is essential to engage with such a structure to deconstruct it from within – his goal is to break from established formulas by continuously challenging accepted musical norms, habits and tastes. The creation of new intriguing original worlds of sound is the result of Sote’s constant desire to invent, avoiding the copy-paste culture of previously explored trends and directions. In Tehran, following years of turmoil and global isolation, audiences are hungry for new approaches, ideas and concepts, this pushes this composer to follow an experimental path that combines electronics with acoustic instruments. Over the years, he has played with the concept that ‘music is a cultural habit of sound and anti-sound (silence),’ a way to continue tradition but at the same time transcend it.