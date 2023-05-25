PropaGAN, generative exploding propaganda

As in previous media-centric conflicts, the various layers of propaganda expressed during the war in Ukraine have been echoed in the media, often in their most crudest or nightmarish forms. PropaGAN is a sophisticated machine created by Egor Kraft. It uses a GAN (generative adversarial network) algorithm to generate moving images from a ‘dataset of explosions, smokes and cloud’, effectively synchronised with an excerpt from an interview with Sergey Lavrov, the well-known Russian foreign minister. In the interview he talks about Russia’s intention to use nuclear weapons and how this has been misunderstood. The propaganda is then interpreted by a programmed, machine-controlled visualisation whose visually explicit nature clashes with the minister’s empty rhetoric.

 

