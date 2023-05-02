Haptic – Ladder of Shadows

CD – 901 Editions

Haptic, the experimental group comprised of Steven Hess, Joseph Clayton Mills and Adam Sonderberg, return with their eighth album, Ladder of Shadows. Since forming in 2006, the trio have traversed the boundaries between composition and improvisation while performing concerts, creating site-specific installations, participating in residencies and working with a diverse range of creative collaborators. Hess, Mills and Sonderberg have also recorded solo work for different labels including Editions Mego, Relapse, Touch, Thrill Jockey, Kranky and Another Timbre. Ladder of Shadows is released on Fabio Perletta’s 901 Editions and features three compositions. ‘We Too Just’ offers an intricate introduction consisting of ringing bells paired with a piano, all amplified as the piece progresses to form a repetitive yet enchanting flow. This is followed by ‘Once’, an ambient-drone piece featuring frequencies folded into hypnotic and bewitching feedback. The meditative tempo of the final track ‘And Never Again’ is set by a metallic synth working in contrast to an unstable melody, pulling the listener into a slow, pulsating vortex. The album was recorded in one session with the sounds later manipulated and reassembled. Olivia Block and Salvatore Dellaria also play an integral part in this release – Block plays the organ on the first track, while Dellaria performs on analogue synths throughout all three compositions. As is typical for 901 Editions releases, the album’s packaging is remarkable and features an elegant six-panel digisleeve designed by Mote Studio.