Random Impulse, whipping noise

dylan-sheridan-random-impulse

Dylan Sheridan‘s kinetic sound art consists of precarious DIY machines, unpredictable automatisms and noises that are welcome amidst other, mostly dissonant sounds. In Random Impulse, a microphone is thrown around by an air compressor with whipping trajectories. This may be reminiscent of intense rock concerts or extreme experimental music performances, but there is no human involved here. The seemingly psychotic machine abuses the sound source and the audience is confronted with a form of choreographed technical violence. The space around the microphone and its boom is filled with noise with every oscillating movement, and occasional flashes of light. The microphone is transformed from a channel for amplifying external sounds into its own sound source, in an abstract rebellion against conventions of use and listening.

 

Dylan Sheridan – Random Impulse

 