Claudio Landolt – Nicht die Fülle / nicht Idylle / nicht der Berg – Vorderglärnisch. Bergporträt

Cassette – Domizil

In over thirty different excursions Claudio Landolt has accumulated more than one hundred hours of recordings in the vicinity of the Vorder Glärnisch, a mountain that dominates the Linth Valley in the Swiss Alps. The audio-capturing techniques used in the project are varied, ranging from aerial recordings to the creation of electromagnetic fields and audible seismic data. Equally diverse were the results obtained which led to the composition of an enthralling sound journey over two tracks, representing a passage from the exterior of the mountain to its interior. The research undertaken by Landolt also formed the basis for a related poetry project – a series of conceptual texts that investigate the sound of the mountain in question at a linguistic level. These texts are published in the book Nicht die Fülle / nicht Idylle / nicht der Berg (Der gesunde Menschenversand, April 2021) and complement the sound compositions, allowing us to appreciate the different cultural and creative confluences of the project. Some of the recordings made for this project are documented with a series of short videos posted on Vimeo, featuring both sounds and readings from Landolt. The multifaceted artist is at ease in the declamatory guise of a poet, thanks to not only the use of sounds and words, but also a commanding sense of purpose that cleverly articulates both the complexity and versatility of this project. Influenced by the cut-up techniques of the beats and the textual collages of the Surrealists and Dadaists, this is a wonderful contribution to the field of visual poetry.