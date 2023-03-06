Atom™ – Neuer Mensch

CD – Raster

The eleven compositions on this album were ‘programmed, engineered and mastered by an algorithm’ and arranged by Atom™, one of the many pseudonyms of the celebrated German composer, musician and electronic music producer Uwe Schmidt. Artificial Intelligence is one of the most seductive technologies of the new millennium. It constantly surprises us, making us wonder if it’s really possible for AI to create projects such as this one and compels us to consider the implications of taking a vast range of cultural inputs and other forms of knowledge and reducing and reconfiguring them into impenetrable mathematical models. It’s not really relevant if in this type of work there is anything ‘human’ remaining, indeed with Neuer Mensch there is almost a sense of pride at how much of it is generative – an accompanying text with the album was also created by an algorithm named x1n. What is more significant is the hybridisation and proliferation of new creative techniques and practices. From this perspective, Atom™ doesn’t try to be an all-controlling artist but instead leaves space for randomness. He cultivates computational processes allowing them to run their course irrespective of misdirection or errors and in doing so, facilitates a metamorphosis between the organic and the synthetic, the mind and the machine. Although he may allow space for algorithmic expression, on Neuer Mensch, Uwe Schmidt leaves no room for pleasantries. Listeners who appreciate harsh, intense rhythms will definitely enjoy the electro feel of ‘Hartcode’, along with the abrasive sounds of ‘Rausch’, ‘Selbst’ and the title track. The rest of the album is at times less frenetic but no less dystopian, these are pulsating algorithmic sounds working together to create a cold beauty that pushes the concept of artificial intelligence to its limits. Overall, this is an album that is as overwhelming as it is unsettling and seductive.