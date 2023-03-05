Neural 71, Strange Weathers

Issue #71, Winter 2022 ISSN: 2037-108X

interviews

  • Karolina Sobecka
  • Superflux
  • Lise Autogena and Joshua Portway
  • Open Weather
  • Jana Winderen

article

  • Phase Changers: melting, evaporating, breathing in Meteorological Art.

artist’s intervention

  • The Forest Curriculum’s Weather Stress Index, Dennis Dizon

report

  • Weather Engines
  • Meta.Morf 2022, Ecophilia

news

  • 10000 li, 100 billion kilowa#-hours, reversing disorder.
  • Choreographic Camouflage, dancing to confuse the algorithm.
  • Command and Control, against oculocentrism.
  • Les 1000 vies d’Isis, as real as a photo.
  • Lyraei, hybrid chordophone played with magnetic pulses.
  • The Eternal Return, pre-Hispanic Interactions, blowing into the past.
  • Ventriloquist Ontology, the fabric is more alive than the skin.
  • These Networks In Our Skin, mending data communication.
  • Arche-scriptures, tangible records.
  • Dispersions 0.2, organic orchestration.
  • Reconnection, synthesising meaningful spaces.
  • Random Impulse, whipping noise.
  • PropaGAN, generative exploding propaganda.
  • Arboreal Receptors, if trees could talk.
  • Future Dance of Nostalgia, preserving history through dance.

Centrefold

  • Ocean Bloom, light and sound deep immersion.

books/dvds

  • (edited by) Vuk Ćosić, Régine Debatty, Vladan Joler / E-Relevance / Council of Europe
  • A Decade to Download Project Team / A Decade To Download / Exonemo
  • (edited by) Janez Fakin Janša, Marko Bauer / (re)programming / Aksioma, Mladinski c. Velenje
  • (edited by) Frederike Kaltheuner / Fake AI / Meatspace Press
  • (edited by) Edit Molnár, Marcel Schwierin / Zach Blas, Unknown Ideals / Sternberg Press, ERHfM
  • Rémy Bocquillon / Sound Formations / transcript
  • Darren Wershler, Lori Emerson, and Jussi Parikka / The Lab Book / University of Minnesota Press
  • Melle Jan Kromhout / The Logic of Filtering / Oxford University Press
  • Pedro Tudela & Miguel Carvalhais / Installations / Instalações / Crónica / i2ADS
  • Claudia Costa Pederson / Gaming Utopia / Indiana University Press
  • Marina Peterson / Atmospheric Noise / Duke University Press
  • Niklas Maak / Server Manifesto / Hatje Cantz
  • (edited by) Inke Arns, Francis Hunger, Marie Lechner / House of Mirrors / Verlag Kettler
  • (edited by) Bart van der Heide / Techno Globalization Pandemic / Hatje Cantz
  • (edited by) Ilan Manouach and Anna Engelhardt / Chimeras / Onassis Foundation

music reviews

  • Atom™: Neuer Mensch : Raster
  • VV.AA. : Aerial/Sparks : Farpoint Recordings
  • Haptic : Ladder of Shadows : 901 Editions
  • John McGuire : Pulse Music : Unseen Worlds
  • Diogo Tudela : Tooling Vol. 1 : CCSS++
  • Baldrian Quartett : Baldrian Quartett – Frieda Bertelsohn Martholdy: Streichquartette – Entschlummern sollst du, sollst entschlummern : Bruit
  • Kotra : Radness Methods : Prostir
  • Valery Vermeulen : Mikromedas AdS / CFT 001 : Ash International
  • Nula.cc : Cicadas – Bells : Staalplaat
  • Claudio Landolt : Nicht die Fülle… : domizil
  • Morten Riis : Lad enhver lyd minde os om : Crónica
  • Marc Matter : Could Change : Futura Resistenza
  • Alessandro Bosetti : Plane/Talea 31-34 : Holidays Records
  • Niton : Cemento 3D : Pulver & Asche Records
  • Mark Vernon : A World Behind This World : Persistence of Sound
  • VV.AA. : Sounds of Absence : Gruenrekorder
  • Matmos : Regards / Ukłony dla Bogusław Schae&er : Thrill Jockey
  • Orson Hentschel : Heavy Light : Denovali
  • Sote : Majestic Noise Made in Beautiful Rotten Iran : Sub Rosa
  • VV.AA. : Urbsounds`Unpolished Fidelity : Urbsounds