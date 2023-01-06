Choreographic Camouflage, dancing to confuse the algorithm

Choreographic Camouflage is the result of a collaboration between architect and director Liam Young and choreographer Jacob Jonas in the form of a dance performance and film. It is an artistic response to new technology developed in China that automatically identifies people by recognising their skeleton and tracking their unique gait, which was used against protesters in Hong Kong. The dancers in this piece perform movements that confuse the algorithm by distorting proportions and symmetry to prevent tracking. To use choreography as a form of resistance against surveillance is to use one set of instructions carried out by the body to confront the appropriation of our uniqueness by another set of instructions carried out by those in power, and possibly defeat it with the same logic.

 
