Özcan Saraç – Copnvvvs

ozcan_sarac_copnvvvs

CD – Kaer’Uiks

Copnvvvs is the debut long-player from artist, musician and conceptual performer Özcan Saraç. This release further enriches the catalogue of Kaer’Uiks, a German label dedicated to noisy, polyrhythmic processes and different types of digital deconstruction and experimentation. Copnvvvs has definitely been released on the right label, the album contains strong undercurrents of glitch and noise and engages with other IDM styles to create a jagged and anxious flow over its eleven tracks. There are no melodies between the grooves and no contrast between the different elements – everything is blatantly exhibited on the same level.
Özcan Saraç is an artist not inclined to compromise, resulting in an album that is blunt and direct. His riotous generative glitch brutalism hits the spot. One way for a musician to respond to centralized control is to increase the degree of radicalism in their work by deconstructing, for example, concepts such as pleasant or harmonious, Saraç does this on Copnvvvs and much more. It is a corrosive work, that comes in a limited edition black polycarbonate compact disc with a negative print on the chromatic upper layer.

 

