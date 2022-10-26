Félix Blume and Daniel Godinez Nivôn – Coro Informal

The aleatoric voices of the street vendors are so situated in time (exactly when we pass by) and space (always in the same place) in such a way that they easily become memories or connections with stable coordinates. Coro Informal is a work of art that capitalises on this configuration of sounds and images. Félix Blume and Daniel Godinez Nivôn recorded vendors in the street Moneda in Mexico City, illustrated them in the style of the early 20th century and enclosed everything in music boxes. The audience can orchestrate the unaware ensemble of voices like a choir by simply opening and closing the boxes, reliving the recorded moments in an aesthetic from the past. It is a conservational gesture, but more than that, it restores the sonic essence of the market: a predictable set of vocal sources in an unpredictable sequence that is nevertheless perceived as familiar.

 

