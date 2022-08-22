Neural 70, Alternative Metaverses

Neural 70 cover LaTurbo Avendon, Lu Yang

Neural 70, Alternative Metaverses . Subscribe now!

Issue #70 Autumn 2021 ISSN: 2037-108X

You can also subscribe to the magazine Digital Edition accessing all issues since #29.
Or you can buy the magazine from the closest of the almost 200 stores stocking it. A back issues pack is also available.

interviews

  • Lu Yang
  • LaTurbo Avedon
  • Lawrence Lek
  • Marco Cadioli

article

  • The metaverse of performed sounds
  • A Genealogy of the Metaverses

report

  • A New Digital Deal, Ars Electronica 2021 + STWST 48×7 “Out of Matter”
  • Technoshamanism

news

  • ALTAR-3000, a domestic oracle
  • Cloud matter, weighing accessibility
  • The Entropy Gardens, virtual organic sprawling
  • Coro Informal, the streets in a music box
  • Les jardins cybernétiques (Disparues – bouquet), commemorative reminder
  • Chaque Seconde, timing rhythms
  • Clay Breath, the irresistible emergence of sound
  • Hateful Little Thing, the aftertaste of invading the screen
  • Earthquake Mass Re-imagined : 2022, aural mechanics interpreting earth tremors
  • This Sculpture Doesn’t Exist, Instragram-induced sculptures
  • Igun, archeological reinventions
  • Mythic Landscape, expanding the unknown
  • OnlyBans, do you wanna play?
  • The Chiromancer, multisourced clairvoyant
  • Untitled (woman pains), sharing the pain

Centrefold

  • Chaotic Timer, countdown synchronicity.

books/dvds

  • (edited by) Annet Dekker / Curating Digital Art / Valiz
  • (edited by) Omar Kholeif / Art in the Age of Anxiety / Mörel/Sharjah Art Foundation
  • Cathy Lane & Angus Carlyle / Sound arts now / Uniformbooks
  • Budhaditya Chattopadhyay / The Auditory Setting / Edinburgh University Press
  • (edited by) Ania Malinowska and Valentina Peri / Data Dating / Intellect
  • edited by Tomáš Dvořák and Jussi Parikka / Photography Off the Scale / Edinburgh University Press
  • Graziele Lautenschlaeger / Sensing and Making Sense / transcript Verlag
  • Sean Cubitt / Anecdotal Evidence / Oxford University Press
  • Kate Crawford / Atlas of AI / Yale University Press
  • Joanna Page / Decolonizing Science in Latin American Art / UCL Press
  • VV.AA. / AURAL no4 / Tsonami Arte Sonoro
  • Yuk Hui / Art and Cosmotechnics / e-flux/University of Minnesota Press
  • VV.AA. / Graphème (Volume 1) / smallest functional unit
  • (guest edited by) Abhrajeet Roy / SEISMA Neuroscience / Parabola Press
  • (edited by) Raquel Castro / Arte Sonora, Ecologia e Cultura Auditiva / Lisboa Soa

music reviews

  • Florian Wittenburg: Kranenburg Tree: Edition Wandelweiser Records
  • Giuseppe Cordaro: XIII Rumori Santi: NUKFM
  • Alva Noto: HYbr:ID I: Noton
  • Agostino Di Scipio & Dario Sanfilippo: Machine Milieu: Toxo Records
  • Magda Mayas & Tina Douglas: Objects Of Interest: Room40
  • Bernard Parmegiani: Stries: Mode Records
  • Deison: Una Notte Che Non Finisce Mai: Silentes
  • Ben Vida + Marina Rosenfeld: Leaving: 901 Editions
  • Alvin Lucier: Bird and Person Dyning: Dialogo / Cramps Records
  • Máquina Magnética: Máquina Magnética: Crónica
  • Novi_sad: KEPAYNO∑/Keraunos: Raster
  • Michel Redolfi: Sonic Waters, Underwater Music 1979-1987: Sub Rosa
  • Özcan Saraç: Copnvvvs: Kaer&39;Uiks
  • Pier Alfeo: Works 2016 – 2018: Ricerca Sonora
  • Solar Return: Salt —sounds from the cosmos: FibrrRecords
  • Tobias: Hall ov Fame: Concentric Records
  • Thomas Rohrer: Tamangur: Domizil
  • The Quiet Club: The Telepathic Lockdown Tapes: farpoint recordings
  • The Organizing Committee: The Day Computers Became Obsolete: No Type
  • Thomas Tilly: Codex amphibia (Phonotaxis): Aposiopèse