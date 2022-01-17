Murcof – The Alias Sessions

CD – Leaf

Murcof, aka Fernando Corona, returns to his debut label – the Leaf – for the first time in thirteen years, after The Versailles Sessions, the latest album in a full-bodied series of five extended format releases in the period from 2002 to 2008. In The Alias ​​Sessions, the Mexican electronic composer combines many of the distinctive elements of his previous releases: a meticulous sound design, an incisive use of rhythm, the use of orchestral samples, and measured textures. All of these elements give life to suspended atmospheres, often enlivened by the mixture of classical and electronic sounds, drawing on the repertoire of the new minimalist tradition. It should be emphasised that this release springs from particular collaborations with the choreographer Guilherme Botelho, leader of the Geneva-based dance company Alias. Together they developed the choreographic project Contre-Mondes, which constitutes the first half of the album. The second half features work for Normal, a contemporary dance piece from 2018. Decisive electronic rhythms, synths and drones, are blended with orchestral sounds from violas, pianos, flutes, violins and harpsichords, favouring a cinematic narrative that complements the visionary scenography The latter is extremely detailed in terms of its use of bodies, illuminated and reduced to pure sections, sequences in motion, transfigured and acted out as essential formal suggestions. The lighting illuminates small fragments of the scene while the sounds follow, evoking shadows and suggestive spaces, harmonic suspensions and ethereal moments, with non-tonal elements often central to the composition. Organic and inorganic materials are balanced alongside acoustic and electronic elements. All these things together come to express the communicative power of the album. “I’m always looking for new, unheard-of sounds”, says Murcof, “to create strange associations and contrasts between sounds of a different nature”. The Alias ​​Sessions are the demonstration that this research has precise aesthetic effects and that contemporary music can also be expressed without too many conceptual mediations, in the lyrical form of a direct beauty.