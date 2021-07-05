Antibodies, never ending video call

Daniel Iregui ‘s “Antibodies” is an artwork built around the mediation of most social relations during the pandemic: the video call. It is a public space installation that can also be experienced through a web interface. It uses motion sensors to activate a camera, and when the viewer’s face fills several frames, his/her facial expression is tracked and made visible through facial analysis software, while the video is recorded and shown in the web experience a second step after its own. The nightmare of a “never-ending” call, as the artist calls it, constantly analysed and quantified, materialises on the screen, along with the ghosts of previous participants. At the same time, the active presence of the machine is revealed, completely reversing the time and space coordinates of screen time.

 

Daniel Iregui – Antibodies

 