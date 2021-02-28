Sometimes the online world reveals unsuspected parallel dimensions. This is an unknown restyle of Neural independently (and secretly as we never knew about it) made by NY-based Motion and Graphic Designer, Clarke Blackham. Very nicely made, perhaps only a bit glossier for the magazine’s line, it testifies once more how even your most familiar outcomes can have another life somewhere else.
Neural 67, Adversarial Tactics
Issue #67, Autumn 2020 ISSN: 2037-108X
interviews
- Vladan Joler
- Shinseungback Kimyonghun
- Winnie Soon
- Weidi Zhang
article
- Trading Voices
- Sonic Surveillance in the Age of AI, Through a Glass Darkly
reports
- Dither Studies and Straightened Trees
- MNEMOSCOPIO and rs548049170_1_69869_TT (The Other Shapes of Me)
news
- Invisible Social Network, meeting machines
- Radio Amnion, sounding to the deep ocean
- I heard TALKING IS DANGEROUS, socially distanced performance art
- Phonoptic Readers, pattern-based optical sounds
- High Fidelity Wasteland I: 100 Year Old Quicksilver Cloud, sonifying decay
- Nature Morte, welcome to my studio
- Not For You, systematic TikTok confusion
- Codependent Algorithms, highly calculated misunderstandings
- Capture, facial recognising the power
- Cacophonic Choir, outside the choir
- Environmental Bike, pollution sound
- Octopus, manifesting the remote visiting presence
- Machine Unlearning, the charm of neural conditioning
- Organscape, orchestrating mechanical nature
- The Candle, robotic philosophical failure
Centrefold
- Solitary Survival Raft, augmented skin to navigate the sea of uncertainty.
books/dvds
music reviews
