Neural 67, Adversarial Tactics.

Issue #67, Autumn 2020 ISSN: 2037-108X

interviews

  • Vladan Joler
  • Shinseungback Kimyonghun
  • Winnie Soon
  • Weidi Zhang

article

  • Trading Voices
  • Sonic Surveillance in the Age of AI, Through a Glass Darkly

reports

  • Dither Studies and Straightened Trees
  • MNEMOSCOPIO and rs548049170_1_69869_TT (The Other Shapes of Me)

news

  • Invisible Social Network, meeting machines
  • Radio Amnion, sounding to the deep ocean
  • I heard TALKING IS DANGEROUS, socially distanced performance art
  • Phonoptic Readers, pattern-based optical sounds
  • High Fidelity Wasteland I: 100 Year Old Quicksilver Cloud, sonifying decay
  • Nature Morte, welcome to my studio
  • Not For You, systematic TikTok confusion
  • Codependent Algorithms, highly calculated misunderstandings
  • Capture, facial recognising the power
  • Cacophonic Choir, outside the choir
  • Environmental Bike, pollution sound
  • Octopus, manifesting the remote visiting presence
  • Machine Unlearning, the charm of neural conditioning
  • Organscape, orchestrating mechanical nature
  • The Candle, robotic philosophical failure

Centrefold

  • Solitary Survival Raft, augmented skin to navigate the sea of uncertainty.

books/dvds

  • (edited by) Achim Szepanski / Ultrablack Of Music / Mille Plateaux
  • (edited by) Benjamin Beil, Gundolf S. Freyermuth, and Hanns Christian Schmidt / Playing Utopia, Futures in Digital Games / transcript
  • (edited by) Hava Aldouby / Shifting Interfaces, an anthology of presence, empathy, and agency in 21st- century media arts / Leuven University Press
  • (edited by) Sabine Himmelsbach, Angelique Spaninks, Ariane Koek / Real Feelings, Emotion and Technology / Christoph Merian Verlag
  • (edited by) Tanya Toft Ag / Digital Dynamics in Nordic Contemporary Art / intellect
  • Ksenia Fedorova / Tactics of Interfacing, Encoding Affect in Art and Technology / MIT Press
  • Charlton D. McIlwain / Black Software, The Internet & Racial Justice, from the AfroNet to Black Lives Matter / Oxford University Press
  • Brian Massumi / Architectures of the Unforeseen : Essays in the Occurrent Arts / Univ. of Minnesota Press
  • Budhaditya Chattopadhyay / The Nomadic Listener / Errant Bodies Press
  • Caleb Kelly / Tangible/Intangible: The Sound of Sculpture / Govett-Brewster Art Gallery
  • Christoph Collenberg and Jakob Gengenbach / un|sounding the self — a portrait / Gruenrekorder
  • Damon Krukowski / Ways of Hearing / MIT Press
  • Lev Manovich / Cultural Analytics / MIT Press
  • Siegfried Zielinski / Variations on Media Thinking / Univ. of Minnesota Press
  • Valentina Tanni / Memestetica. Il settembre eterno dell’arte / Nero Editions

music reviews

  • AtomTM: <3: Raster
  • Alva Noto: Xerrox Vol. 4: Noton
  • Black Burst Sound Generator: Black Burst Sound G.: Moozak
  • Andreas Bülhoff and Marc Matter: ɅV – A Sound Writing Tool: Research and Waves
  • Black To Comm: Oocyte Oil & Stolen Androgens: Thrill Jockey
  • Bronius Kutavičius: Last Pagan Rites – From the Yotvingian Stone: Music Information Centre Lithuania
  • Eric La Casa: Intérieurs: Swarming
  • Fabio Perletta + Luigi Turra: Ma 間: 901 Editions
  • Pedro Rebelo: Listen to me: Crónica
  • Florian Wittenburg: Beyond The Traceries: Wandelweiser
  • Francisco López: untitled (2019): Esc.rec
  • Kotra & Zavoloka: Silence: Kvitnu
  • Mads Emil Nielsen + Katja Gretzinger + Nicola Ratti: Framework 3: Arbitrary
  • Marcin Pietruszewski: The New Pulsar Generator Recordings Volume 1: fancyyyyy
  • mHz: Function: Important
  • Michael Lightborne: Ring Road Ring: Gruenrekorder
  • Nebulo: Parallaxes: Le Cabanon
  • Ulrich Troyer: NOK 2020: 4Bit
  • VV. AA.: Pre – Palsecam 1994 – 1999: Pionierska
  • Yannis Kyriakides & Andy Moor: Pavilion: Unsounds