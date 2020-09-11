Roman Jungblut – Back To Where It Never Started

Vinyl 12″ – Not On Label

For Roman Jungblut, a musician and media/sound artist native of Cologne, Back To Where It Never Started is the first solo project where he uses his real name, after years of collaborations with different bands, art installations and time spent on teaching. “Detox/Retox” is a five-minute track that is immediately engaging. Some harsh electronic emergencies and a melancholic melody are mixed together and provide ambient suggestions and ‘western style’ taste, drawing from different sources and giving life to a dreamy and narcotic strain. In the following track, “78-7-8” the attention is drawn by a progression, almost jazz style, with a base played on piano, some spurious elements and a little dissonant dirge, before suddenly dissolving into raw electronic treatments. The approach is experimental and space age in “Einsicht”, a track full of little audio emergencies, prolonged and subtle sounds, interference and rustlings, with a high volume electro-distortion, very strong and swallowing. “Two For Tooth” is the longest (11 minutes) and most voluminous track of the EP. In comparison with the others, this track most decisively shows entirely ambient structures, thanks to the dark and dilated atmosphere, which is well layered and insinuating. The material on display is large and varied and it’s hard to have a clear understanding of how these coexist in the work. The feeling we get is that Roman Jungblut is at ease in the dilated passages and at the same time wants to try new techniques, by mixing together dissonant forms with the music typical of his background. The exact definition of a style after a decade of absence is never easy. On the one hand, the heritage of knowledge is huge, but on the other there is the risk of losing touch. However, this does not affect the quality of the proposal, which is very interesting in its variety and shows a refined inventiveness that keeps the listener always on the alert, surrounded by unconventional elements.

