Beatriz Ferreyra – Huellas Entreveradas

CD – Persistence of Sound

Beatriz Mercedes Ferreyra is a renowned Argentinian composer who has worked with the Groupe de Recherches Musicales (GRM), run by Pierre Schaeffer since the early sixties. Later, she continued to focus on electronic music, establishing working relationships with several international institutions, working as a teacher and releasing solo projects regularly since the early noughties. We begin listening on the A side of the vinyl with “Huellas Entreveradas“, a 14 minute composition whose structure is vibrating, sensitive and spatial, with granular sounds and cosmic whirlpools, empty moments and ambient restarts, whose repertoire moves from a vintage electroacoustics to a more contemporary and fragmented taste. On the B side we encounter the full-bodied “La Ba-Balle du Chien-Chien a la Me-Mere”, a composition including dilated themes and some field recordings. The third track, “Deux Dents Dehors“, is shorter (only 4 minutes): a playful sonic collage with odd vocal inserts, partially deriving from children’s toys. The release is due to Persistence Of Sound, a new independent label focusing on concrete music, field recordings and all the unconventional sounds in between these two poles. Obviously this trend is perfectly on track with this album, which introduces three new contemporary compositions, proving Ferreyra continues to create engaging sounds within this artistic field. This is the sign some manners and intuitions cannot be so easily forgotten, as many may think, especially when they are the result of consistent study and deep evaluation. In the case of this composer, this is undeniable and her whole repertoire of experiences makes all the difference, especially within this genre. During her career, Ferreyra had worked with the music research of RAI (Italian National TV), taught in the States, and had figures such as György Ligeti, Nadia Boulanger and Bernard Baschet as teachers. You cannot fake talent. The talent is study and preparation.

Beatriz Ferreyra – Huellas Entreveradas

