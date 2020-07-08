Bill Seaman – The Topologies of Blue

CD – Fluid Audio

An album inspired by the psychology of Gestalt and by the topology of the colour blue is definitely unusual, despite the fact that other artists, musicians and philosophers have also been enchanted by the charm of this most spiritual of colours. However, there is no special need of some abstract theoretical work to realise what emotional fields Bill Seaman wants to stimulate. This is a dark and melancholic work, hopeless in many parts, which provides a feeling of fervent affliction. The packaging design is very refined, enriched by 20 photos printed on Fujicolor crystal archive paper, and by 6 double-sided vintage prints that include track titles and poetry along with page inserts from antique psychology books (Psychology in Service of the Soul, New Concepts of Hypnosis, Introduction to Experimental Method in the Social Sciences). The titles of the tracks, almost always long and descriptive, are clearly inspired by treatment or recovery locations (“room passages, memories of motioning, repetitions, similar but different”, “time refractions, physical remembrance, distances and touch”, “signals and body language, hands, the clock of tears, code housing, subtle shifts, in the light”). The general atmosphere is mostly dark and slow, with delicate piano passages by Seaman, in dialogue with electronic samples and precise percussion. The work features contributions from Wei Ping Lin on violin, David Rothenberg on clarinet and Sid Richardson and Tim Bjorklund on electric guitar. Then, quite surprisingly for us because we would never guess from listening, the entire recording is edited by Seaman in Ableton Live. In addition, Seaman does a great job as a videographer, and his interpretation on Vimeo of the first track we mentioned is, formally speaking, very elegant. The work demonstrates a poetic effort and also a social commitment to explore mental health issues. But sometimes reality and fiction have soft borders, and this could be another good lesson this work is leaving us.