Roland Kayn – Scanning

10CD Box – Reiger Records Reeks

Here more than 10 hours of sound loops are presented in an elegant 10 CD box. This is Scanning by Roland Kayn. The work was entirely remastered by Jim O’Rourke, always a huge fan of the master from Reutlingen, a fundamental electronic musician and composer. The recordings here date back to 1982 and 1983, years after the period Kayn spent in Italy as a member of the Gruppo Improvvisazione Nuova Consonanza. In the history of electronic music, the story of Kayn is really peculiar: he began to be well known and appreciated for his unconventional production only six years after his death in 2011. In 2017, Frozen Reeds published A Little Electronic Milky Way Of Sound, a 14-hour recording divided into 16 CDs. Later in 2018 Die Schachtel reprinted Simultan. The reasons why Kayn wasn’t appreciated and known for his works as an avant-garde composer in his lifetime are maybe the same reasons why he is now particularly interesting to a post-digital audience. Decades ago Kayn dealt with cybernetic music, by lessening the role of the author and being more interested in the generative processes of composition through software. On his own he was able to produce an immense body of works and create sound forms activated only by a system of signals and commands. It’s easy to get lost in the listening, a sort of interstellar journey, even psychedelic at times, but also frozen in its sequences, that yet always retain a choral breath, a live strain, a sensual participation and perception. “Music is sound, which is sufficient in itself”, Kayn used to say. The goal of scanning is to be able to see inside and deeply explore the borders between clarity and vagueness. Kayn manages to do this in an extremely cultured and variegated way, one that is visionary and propositional at the same time. The attempt to shed light on his exterminate sound archives must be praised. His daughter Ilse is undertaking this commitment with the family label, Reiger Records Reeks, which released this work.

Roland Kayn – Scanning

