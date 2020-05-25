FoAM – Dust & Shadow

Vinyl – Not On Label

It gradually grows up, like a sizzle, it seems there are some field recordings of natural sources, maybe bats, or rodents, or crows, and there are also tweets, cracklings, buzzes and clicks, followed by a silent, yet penetrating, hum. FoAM is an independent institution in Bruxelles. Nik Gaffney and Maja Kuzmanovic are two of its founding members. In Dust & Shadow the two artists quote the Portuguese artist Fernando Pessoa. The description seems to perfectly fit: “All is shadow mixed with dust, and there’s no voice but in the sounds made by what the wind lifts up or sweeps forward, nor silence except from what the wind abandons”. The dust is everywhere, because any thing is its source. The artists add to every vinyl a little bag of dust, sand and detritus drawn from the Sonoran, Mojave and Great Basin deserts. They suggest this organic material might be used along with the vinyl for further physical manipulation, which would be otherwise incomplete without the surface noise and the divergence from the recorded sound matter. This production was made in partnership with Desert Humanities and the Center for Philosophical Technologies at Arizona State University. The project was also supported by the Global Institute of Sustainability, the Institute for Humanities Research and the Panpsychic Development Fund. The desert lands are full of activities and filled by a whisper, which is continuous, but perceptible only by whoever is able to catch the most minimal hints. The duo uses a Sennheiser AMBEO VR for audio recordings, an ultra-professional microphone with four KE 14 capsules on tetrahedron configuration, but also some simple mobile phones, computers and unbranded contact microphones, a pair of RØDE M5s and one Zoom-H6. In addition, they use many kinds of software: Ardour, Audacity, Supercollider, anything that they might find helpful to catch and edit the atmosphere and the emotions a location can evoke, while the dust inexorably settles and the owls andthe coyotes are made unrecognizable. There are only two tracks each about 18 minutes long, but we also need to mention the edition of three books, contained in a cover-map of the locations, separated from the album release and divided into reader#1, reader#2 and fieldnotes. This is definitely a brilliant and unexceptional release.