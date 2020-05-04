Angst78 – 78-Angst

CD – Zoharum

Zoharum has a quite eclectic relationship with its releases, alternating proposals from different electronic scenes: ambient, minimal, industrial, dub and experimental. 78-Angst, for example, is a conceptual collection of productions Patryk Gęgniewicz (Revisq) and Lukasz Szalankiewicz (Zenial) composed between 2013 and 2019. The compositions were developed in different locations and settings. Zenial recorded in Poznań, Cracovia and New York and Patryk in Wałbrzych, Jelenia Góra and Varsavia. This clearly brought some specific influences to the sounds and the editing process. Every track shows its specific sound and atmosphere and other artists were also involved for remixes and reediting. The Fisherboyz, namely Dawid Chrapla and Dominik Żochowski, worked on “At the Gates”, providing a less emphatic and minimal rendition of the original version, following in the steps of some groovy and clubbing electronics. But actually not all the tracks follow this lead; we can find also some ambient, drone and techno contents too. For example, Ursus Sykot makes a remix of “Im Wald” and what comes out is actually a continuous and quite dirty sound. Dawid Chrapla offers a version of “At the Gates” that is sharper by using some pseudo-industrial treatments, metallic rings and space-glitch whirls. The band’s name originates from Angst by Gerald Kargl, a quite dark and disturbing film, which the French director Gaspar Noé considered as an inspirational source and fundamental model for his cinematic style. ‘78’ refers to the birth year of the members of the combo. The sequences of Angst78 are not so psychopathic and disturbing as the plot of Kargl’s film, but definitely don’t include any kind of “nice” sound writing, since they displays a ghostly, introverted and meditative approach, filled with ambient openings but always turning to dilated and noisy sequences and probably also inspired by the many experiences both musicians collected from the sound design of videogames such as Painkiller and Escape Room.