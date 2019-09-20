Stephanie Pan – Have Robot Dog, Will Travel

CD – Arteksounds

With a tremendous scenic impact modulated between extreme vocals, audio experimentation and performance art, Stephanie Pan presents Have Robot Dog, Will Travel. This project is also supported by Ensemble Klang at the Festival Dag in de Branding, an event dedicated to the female voice at Den Haag, Netherlands in 2018. The mix of sounds is immediately engaging and the carpet of textures behind the voice is hypnotic, rubbery and machinic in the first track “On Handstands”. Here, the interpretation is very refined and evocative and also includes some guttural moans. The following “Song For Being Alone #1” is not far behind. The voice is supported by a delicate lullaby, a recurring element between the other sound effects, the resonances and the sweet passages. Somebody may argue we are close to the borders of pop and we won’t have enough courage to deny it, but here there is always something slightly disturbing or extremely virtuosic that brings us back to other less ordinary and usual lands. The aesthetics and the sensitivity of Stephanie Pan push the boundaries of what we might define as regular and this is never more true than in the imperfect blend of human voice and analogue instruments and tools.

According to the author, the album is an ode to abstraction, ambiguity, unspoken words – “an intimate portrait on a rich bed of chaos and noise”. Clearly the object of focus is a contact point between the digital and the analog world, some limbo where the use of toys and tools brings us back on the road to imperfection. By no coincidence the lyrics also focus on the concept of ambiguity and are built around this topic. The result is passionate and intense, but maybe the work needed more control in some situations, especially when it gets a bit far from the electroacoustic-experimental universe and resembles instead something closer to trip-hop or some long-ago season of abstract music (“Arbitrary Failures”), when the contrasts become too extreme and the textures too playful. But this artist has many strings to her bow and we are sure she will keep making great use of her qualities in studio and will continue to refine her object of focus in future.