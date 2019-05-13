Luís Antero & Darius Čiuta – Sound

CD – Crónica

Just two tracks, “G”, twenty minutes long, and “S”, thirty-three minutes and thirty-six seconds. It’s this the debut of the duo Luís Antero e Darius Čiuta for Crónica. The album is the result of a very personal exploratory process that seems to question the intimate and abstract nature of the sounds. As a result, the album has a double aspect, sound and graphics, but it has the same kind of information. With Sound we are almost close to the perception limits of the human ear, despite there are many low frequencies, somebody would be able to hear them. Sounds who are really heard and sounds who are just presumed sum up together, giving the result to increase the perception and also our capability to imagine vibrational phenomena. Fritjof Capra explained that “the subatomic particles and all the matter they form, including our cells, tissues and bodies, are made by frames of activities, rather than things”, and all the matter is energy existing as vibration. No sound is possible without vibrational phenomena, as the sound needs some means (generally the air or another elastic vector) and a source. The number of times this vibrational movement is being repeated during the time, it’s called frequency. Always around us there are sounds emissions of every kind, you just need to have some perception of them, or amplify the volume of what is infinitesimal. In this case we simply used some good headphones, because even with some top computers speakers it would have been hard to recognize something. What comes out (from the headphones) is a buzz that is more intense and soft in “G”, with frequencies mostly low, whereas in “S” the vibes seem to be more close, maybe because the frequencies are even lower than in the first track and it’s necessary to push them to get more clear. We are here facing some very extreme listening experiences, that might lead to meditation states only if you let yourself go and you want to do it getting lost in a hypnotic, minimal and continuous movement. The duo doesn’t make any discount and the pleasure of the experience can be mediated only if you take the full responsibility of listening. As W.S. Borroughs said, “you can’t just go to the dessert, darling”. To enjoy something, you must be there.