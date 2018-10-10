Othello Aubern – Two-Way Switch

12” – Le Cabanon

Born in 1987, Othello Aubern is Italian from his mother’s side and Swiss from his father’s, and currently lives in Omsk, a Russian city located in Southwestern Siberia, capital of the region. Maybe the sky of the local starry nights, often lightened by sudden meteorite or anomalous atmospheric phenomena, might have instigated the young author’s obsessions about the exchange of Earth-Moon-Earth signals, a sort of fascination that includes many fantasies about the sound emissions connected to these intangible relationships. The experiments derived from this passion were carefully recorded and collected and then set up with the aim to create some musical figures. Two-Way Switch is immediately intriguing, thanks to personal and experimental electronics, which present some glitches and space elements, and breaking and beating rhythms. Oblique melodies come out from the cuts, inspiring some alien suggestions and empty landscapes. The release, a new part of the series Colors by Le Cabanon Records, includes fives tracks and lasts more than twenty-six minutes. It’s an EP, but Othello Aubern wanted to make a well thought-out work, dense and intimately involving, a poetical manifesto whose developments are now atmospheric and refined, and now abstract and stylized. “Eme” reminds us of Luke Slater and some synthetic funk waves, “Zootrope” instead make us think of some rarefied and cryptic pointillist processing. “Samaritan Metric” starts with a long and almost silent introduction, but later joins some metrical routes. “Triple Double” shares a similar starting point but presents a different development, more harsh and slightly vibrating, the track harmonies are just sketched and full of kinematic shocks. “Buffer Zone” is the ending track: the sound organization here is more orchestral, the development is more thinned but also conspiratorial and persuasive, inspired by a diaphanous and algid beauty, hard to be distant from. Othello Auburn makes a successful debut and we wish he might soon tell of new futuristic adventures, hopefully also in lands far from his initial formation fascinations.