Matter – Dangerous Vision

Dangerous Vision is produced by Black Chrysalis Archives, an independent label born in 2017 focusing on techno and is the last work of the Bolognese Matter, an alias of Fabrizio Matrone, also known as Heidseck. Always familiar with some rhythmic, dark and analog electronics, in the past his works were released by Kvitnu, Le Petit Machiniste and Soviet Media Control. Matrone skillfully makes piercing and machinery sequences: see for example the first track, “Colony”, with its enduring sense of anxiety and its loops, purposfully not solved into a cathartic ending, but still full of a simple purist vital energy. In “Null-O” the evolution is invasive, cut by special effects, gongs and full of weaves and synthetic colors; spatial and hypnotic at the same time, a result of great mastering work by Giovanni “Blob” Roma (from L’Arte Dei Rumori Studio). The first track on the B side clearly shows the references of this first work of the series Imago. Featured with Retina.it, Ruhig and PRG/M, all together known by the name r²π Incursion, “The Preserving Machine” shows a minimalist and essential approach, with a clubbing flavour that would be okay even in the most insubordinate and restless clubs, thanks to an unconventional and beating style. This track has also an interesting black and white video, made by Sebastian Kökow, a DJ, filmmaker and producer based in Berlin. The last track is the title track, the only one in the work where we can find vocal elements and insisting industrial quotes. The work is millimetrically made: powerful rhythmic elements and threatening weaves make this track hyper-vivid. Here the art of consolle and the abstract and beating pulses together make a great mix. This work is a sound exploration we might compare to something blocked in a transitory membrane, a black chrysalis, a temporary inactive ancestral archive, a genetic planning code which is always the same all over the different states of metamorphosis.

Matter – The Preserving Machine (r²π Incursion) [Black Chrysalis Archives]

