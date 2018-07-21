Sometimes the online world reveals unsuspected parallel dimensions. This is an unknown restyle of Neural independently (and secretly as we never knew about it) made by NY-based Motion and Graphic Designer, Clarke Blackham. Very nicely made, perhaps only a bit glossier for the magazine’s line, it testifies once more how even your most familiar outcomes can have another life somewhere else.
Tempo Tempo, smarter faster better
Even if we don’t know or notice it, our whole society is the product of methodologies introduced in the early twentieth century, mainly Fordism and Taylorism, conceived to optimise industrial production, scientifically increasing the efficiency of workers. “Tempo Tempo” is an installation by Sanela Jahić, composed of a double video channel and a kinetic object. The two videos confront, side by side, archival footage of Frank Bunker Gilbreth’s pioneering time and motion studies in the same epoch of Ford and Taylor, next to modern footage from a factory where workers are reflecting on their production’s robotisation, alternated with statistics comparing robots’ and workers’ costs. The kinetic object is a metronome producing sparks, citing the light used in Gilbreth’ quantifications. The whole installation’s pace joins the concept, dictating the time to be viewed which also perfectly unfolds this historical capitalist’s matter. (photo credit Toni Mlakar)
