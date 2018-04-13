CD – Denovali

In this second LP – his first one was Feed the Tape in 2016 and was released by Denovali – Hentschel puts aside a more experimental and purer approach to welcome pop influences and less persistent contemporary contaminations. If the real changes that influence our listening habits occur in ordinary lives, Electric Stutter finds its way to involve listeners thanks to high and low cultures, rarefied electronic mixes and elegiac minimalist sounds. The effect is at the same time delicate and powerful but cinematographic at last, reminding with “orchestral” manners of post rock groups with cold contents but melodic and redundant interactions.

This is not an unknown efficiency of contemporary mavericks at some electronic latitudes, and Hentschel manages to express his own authentic figure with a juxtaposition of music elements and structural sequences that support the complex score. The German composer has a remarkable sense of rhythm, spendable dramatic vocation and takes care of details. To the appeal of a console manipulator he adds amazing constructions that can be spent in a festival setting instead of a dancefloor. Even though Hentschel has experienced a classic education, his composing techniques are inspired by different backgrounds, so to make him closer to the dimension of a typical multimedia artist and not to that of a musician. Alongside the 9 tracks of the album – made up of a double vinyl 180 grams LP or CD – there are several auditory frames, following up narrations and symbolic sequences. Energy is present and the moving tension experienced in the mixing of the different sensory “frames” doesn’t allow one to lose attention and get distracted. The fore-coming Paradise is maybe just a light ticking, a few expanded notes and an unsolved art crescendo, that finds its best expression in front of a selected audience in a dark room.