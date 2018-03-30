New Routines Every Day – You Never Know What Is Enough / Unless You Know What Is More Than Enough

CD – Pulver und Asche

Delicate sounds, murmured harmonies and no sound editing. “What is recorded is what will be heard,” is the authors’ statement about the project. After a long partnership, Rudy Decelière and Marcel Chagrin release their first album under the name of New Routines Every Day. The album was recorded in Lausanne during a week of hard and intense work. Any single track can be considered a part of a homogeneous work. Any artistic choice produces a clear effect and any sound is skillfully joined with the others, resulting in suspended and dreamy atmospheres. The duo seems to evoke cinematic suggestions, made by different elements: folk inserts and minimalism sounds, rainy and melodic weaves, softly-measured music loops in between free form and sophisticated touches. Any option doesn’t exclude the others, so the listening experience may be unpredictable. The title too, You Never Know What Is Enough / Unless You Know What Is More Than Enough, a quote from William Blake, seems to refer to a multisensory disposition made by infinitesimal perception modulations, as you might need of a different and more noble syntony in the disorientation of the work, in the vibes of energy, in the drops, in the swishes, in the howls and in the jingles. Rudy Decelière is familiar with sound landscapes and the “architectural” construction of musicality. Marcel Chagrin has a polymorphic methodology. The result is a series of surprises and winces, which make the listening experience pleasant even in the most experimental parts, characterized by dosed elements of exoticism and a contemporary, rarefied and indie “guitarism.” The passages over the grooves progressively become more vague and the listener gets hit by this mutation. Not surprisingly a broad audience might like this work: the post-rock lovers, some sophisticated hipsters, some followers of freak-improvisational waves or the lovers of repetitive and quietist music. This is a mental symphony which engages the listener in a floating state of meditation, which is impossible to resist.