Harvest, clean cryptocurrencies for climate change

harvest-clean-cryptocurrencies

Julian Oliver, one of the main writers of the ‘Critical Engineering’ manifesto, has never given up on producing artworks with a concrete side, both universally applicable and opening a space of awareness and sense of contradiction in the public. “Harvest” once more possesses these qualities. It uses a 2m wind turbine connected to a (weatherproof) computer, which is connected to the internet through a 4G uplink. The energy obtained from wind and storms feeds the computer requirements to mine a cryptocurrency (Zcash). The earned money then is donated to non-profit climate change research organisations. Defined by the author as a work of “computational climate art”, Harvest is a semiotic short circuit. The values associated with the used symbols are changing between different systems, as they travel through, and they are in a loop. Like in poetry, they are both questionable and shareable. Eventually what remains is the system structure and its outcome, sounding like abstract evidence.

 

Julian Oliver – Harvest

 