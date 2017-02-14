Sometimes the online world reveals unsuspected parallel dimensions. This is an unknown restyle of Neural independently (and secretly as we never knew about it) made by NY-based Motion and Graphic Designer, Clarke Blackham. Very nicely made, perhaps only a bit glossier for the magazine’s line, it testifies once more how even your most familiar outcomes can have another life somewhere else.
Adeus, Epic Audio Failures
Small failures are part of our quotidian existence, but when they happen in music, they immediately assume a different meaning. In his “Adeus” installation, Joao Costa uses two metal plates, one made out of brass, the made out of other of copper, with musical notation expressed as etched dashes. The represented song is “Valsa de Eurídice” (Eurydice’s Waltz) by the famous Brazilian poet and musician Vinicius de Moraes. An array of electronic sensors scan the plates, reading them and playing the song. When they reach the end, they move backwards and then back again. At some point the sensors begin to fail; however, these gradually fall back into sync after a while, creating a long, less predictable loop. The whole mechanism paraphrases the failures and culminating moments of the original story of Orpheus and Eurydice, but it also formulates a system whose failures and self-repairing beauty can be understood to be as universal as the story that inspires it.
Adeus – from João Costa