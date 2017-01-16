Kasper T. Toeplitz & Anna Zaradny – Stacja Nigdy w Życiu

LP – AussenRaum

Stacja Nigdy w Życiu is the LP debut for the duo of Kasper T. Toeplitz and Anna Zaradny. They are respectively a composer and a musician of Polish origin. Toeplitz is one of the most important personalities of the new Polish Avant-garde, while Zaradny is an instrumentalist (saxophone and computers) with an inclination to a sophisticated and complex performativity. Toeplitz is skilled at giving life to hieratic sound improvisations, suspended in sidereal abstractions, backwashes and wheezes. Here the bass is played with a bow connected to several midi controllers and an iPad, as well as using a gong, several microphones, an FX pedal and a small mixer. There are two compositions included in the album, one on each side of the vinyl published by AussenRaum – “Jamais” and “Never” – and the intriguing texture in perpetual mutation will captivate any listener.The breath theme seems to be one of the hidden inspirations of the project, where it refers to feedback and to the restlessness of every condition of existence. This is also indicated by the title (never station in life), in search of a model that isn’t written, nurturing a non-composition that seems to come from nowhere. This is the centerpiece of this collaboration on the pure sensation of tone. In the performance held in January 2016 at the Centre National de Création Musicale of Bétheny – in France – and masterfully filmed by Gilles Pate, the participatory tension of the two experimenters is glaringly obvious. It is almost a cult of salvation which is embodied in the live, where the cohesive bodies of the two celebrants tackle the precarious experience that oozes from an almost private setting, intimate and shared only with a small audience of “affiliates”, jointly responsible for sharing and taking part in a true audio-healing ritual.

