Juan Pablo Espinoza | Hervé Moire – Cette île Mon corps

LP – WARM

Juan Pablo Espinoza and Hervé Moire fuel sinuous sequences from field recordings in this debut album. This also features a contribution from Mathias Delplanque during the mastering process – another sound-artist known for his releases on Baskaru and Crónica Electronica. The release is due to WARM, a French independent label with an intermedia vocation (music, literature, photography, documentaries). It’s not by chance, that some performative aspect is immediately visible in the project, which consists of two long suites that we imagine unfolding live as a movie without images, a kind of “cinema for the ears”. The two experimental musicians add guitar to the composition and both operate calibrated laptop manipulations, embracing the idea to create unusual soundscapes, utilising sounds that they record in several unspecified contexts. It’s a sort of urban sound environment that of Cette île Mon corps, in which the quality of the sound seems to interest the musicians most, their suitability for modification, their suitability for overlays and impalpable arrangements. Different attitudes exist in field recordings: those of a certain documentarian and site-specific purism that does not use any post-production techniques, as well as those that are treated according to more manipulation and finally those – as in this case – of experimenters who seek to develop sound ideas in very musical ways. Each of these domains is like a port of entry for the artist, and if the approach seems primarily manipulative this is not to be understood in any way as criticism of the consistency or the discipline of the work. New compositional trends are established and the degree of internal coherence of the project becomes very subjective. Espinoza and Moire mix together electronica and post rock, space age and acousmatica, abstract and cinematic influences. Everything could be considered some exorbitant but it really is quite surreal.