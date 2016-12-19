Plastic Souls, sonification of plastic waste

Plastic-Souls

Geert-Jan Hobijn, founder of the mythical Staalplaat label, has conceived and produced socially relevant sound artworks in the last decade. Starting with the concern acknowledged by transnational authorities about the amount of plastic spread in seas, a problem that is growing all the time, he began to conceive of a project that interweaves social critique and DIY culture. Unfortunately, Plastic Souls is an artwork that can be produced on almost any beach in the Western world. Hobijn gathers plastic waste near the seaside and then selects the pieces that can be easily treated to build a floating and anchored sound sculptures in a dugout/catamaran shape. Everyday plastic and PVC tubes (purposedly cut as flutes) become instruments that are played by the sea itself. The artist argues that the sculpture “takes on the role of a siren.” Hopefully it will attract comparable attention, becoming a guerilla poetics, floating and gently re-sounding in our corrupted awareness.

 

plastic soules first real test

 

Tutorial #3 HOW TO MAKE THE PLASTIC BOTTLE SMOOTH

 