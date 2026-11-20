CD – Music Information Centre Lithuania

In this collaboration between Lithuanian minimalist composer Rytis Mažulis and cellist Anton Lukoszevieze, the conceptual principle running through both compositions is the subdivision of the semitone into the smallest perceptible intervals. In “Schisma,” this process is also applied to time, whose units are divided according to a similar criterion; in “Solipse,” the structure derives from a sequence of ascending micro-intervals, statistically derived according to an arithmetic progression. The result is a dense polyphonic texture of micro-time signatures: several sound lines flow simultaneously, each with its own temporal progression, slightly deviated from the others. Beyond the theoretical framework, what emerges while listening is above all a perception of controlled instability: the sound seems to continually shift, as if time itself were traversed by minimal shifts and internal friction. In this sense, Mažulis’s research aims less to demonstrate a mathematical principle than to produce a specific perceptual experience, in which the traditional musical unity—the regular pace of time, the recognizable interval—is progressively dissolved into a finer, more modulated material. Such an approach, which might at first glance appear almost ascetic, finds its rationale today precisely in the possibility of considering sound as a complex and layered phenomenon. The micro-subdivision of intervals and tempos does not simply multiply performance or compositional difficulties: rather, it becomes a way to interrogate the limits of perception, to locate oneself on that threshold where formal order remains perceptible but tends to continually slip away. Within this space, Lukoszevieze’s interpretation plays a decisive role. The cello is treated not as a simple melodic vehicle, but as the source of a field where the minimal variations take on significance. The result is a music where the length of the two pieces allows even the slightest variations in tempo and pitch to emerge with particular clarity. It is perhaps precisely in this tension between structural rigor and sensitive instability that Tempered Tempus finds its raison d’être: a music that does not seek certain resolutions, but rather invites us to linger within the sound, observing the minimal deviations and subtle shifts that continually redefine its form. Throughout the extended duration of the two pieces, each variation, however imperceptible, acquires weight and density, transforming the experience into a true exercise of attention.