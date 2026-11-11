Models of Crisis, kinetic support for mental struggles

models-of-crisis

In “Models of Crisis”, Jakub Koźniewski, one of the founders of the pangenerator group, uses LLMs to encode three models of his own psychological challenges in kinetic works. In “Mood Swing”, emotional antonyms and three “in-between” terms appear on a physically swinging display. In “Train of Thought”, generated ruminations based on the artist’s own are displayed on top of a miniature train running in a circular loop. In “Rise & Shine”, pseudo-encouraging statements can be read on sliders moving in unison, but glitching and falling apart immediately afterwards. The contrast between the sleek machines and the (failing) tasks is both ironic and methodical, encouraging users to identify with the works.

 

Jakub Koźniewski – Models of Crisis

 