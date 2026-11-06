Guy Ben-Ary, Nathan Thompson, Matt Gingold, Stuart Hodgetts & Emma Pegrum – Revivification

revivification

Mess Books, book, ISBN 978-0645586091, English, 400 pages, 2025, Australia

The relationship between the synthetic and the human has always encompassed death and the eternal. While we change organically and then inevitably die, much of the meaning we produce is digested and regurgitated by machines, resulting in a distorted immortality. This is an expanded catalogue of an immersive exhibition shown at the Art Gallery of Western Australia in Perth, featuring a living cerebral organoid derived from Alvin Lucier’s reprogrammed blood cells. The organoid generates sound through twenty large brass plates, which are percussed according to its impulses, in a kind of sempiternal evolution of Lucier’s iconic performance Music for Solo Performer. The project took four years of collaboration between artists Guy Ben-Ary, Nathan Thompson, Matt Gingold, and neuroscientist Stuart Hodgetts. Lucier died in 2021, but he was able to discuss the initial stages of the project and donate his blood to generate the organoid. The in vitro life of the commanding cells raises profound questions about the definition of the work: is it an homage? A simulation? Is it even posthumous? The biological connections through his cellular memory open endless questions, and some of the most urgent are addressed in the ten essays included, ranging from neuroethics to the nature of sound performances, which together constitute an attractive body of knowledge.

 