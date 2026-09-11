Carlo Bramanti – Conspiratorial Design, Information design for the bigger picture

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Set Margins’, book, ISBN 978-9083449876, English, 192 pages, 2025, The Netherlands

The crisis of information validation began on a global scale with social media and their promise to reduce the various communication levels from different media and sources into a single, horizontal, universal one. One direct consequence has been the facilitation of the spread and acceptance of conspiracy theories, as every “repost” is perceived as an endorsement. Carlo Bramanti has taken the opportunity to further question the analysis of information, linking the precarious status of deliberately selected data, and its subsequent visualisation, with intentional storytelling that creates unusual, yet potentially coherent, associations. In Conspiratorial Design, the very nature of design is challenged and connected through powerful social narratives and storytelling. For example the patterns, fundamental to both sides, and aiming to represent the “big picture” as a primary goal – albeit in different ways – reveal to be central to this exploration. By skilfully blending the universal subjectivity of conspiracy theories with the particular objectivity of design, the author navigates some fundamental mechanisms of analysis and public communication in a “liminal landscape”. With an afterword by Silvio Lorusso, this book also features a rich iconography, a clear prose, and a series of arguments that are often difficult to dispute.

 