Mechanical Kurds, controversial reality through fiction

mechanical-kurds

Hito Steyerl’s latest work, Mechanical Kurds, is the most recent embodiment of her extensive research on (digital) images and power. It is a single-channel video with architectural elements that simulate the software ‘framing’ of matched elements by computer vision, juxtaposed inside and outside the screen with a documentary. The latter portrays the Domiz refugee camp in Iraqi Kurdistan, where residents annotate images for AI training, and Steyerl then used generative AI to reconstruct how they became human targets of automated Turkish drones. Awarded the S+T+ARTS Grand Prize, it creates a narrative short circuit that resets our categories, hurling controversial reality at the audience through fiction.

 

Artworks × Hito Steyerl – Mechanical Kurds, 2026 in Index Media Arts

 

Hito Steyerl : Mechanical Kurds, 2025 | New Museum

 