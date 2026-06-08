Daniel Temkin – FORTY-­FOUR ESOLANGS, The Art of Esoteric Code

daniel-temkin

The MIT Press, book, ISBN 978- 0262553087, English, 136 pages, 2025, USA

Esolang means “esoteric programming language” and refers to those created to test the boundaries of computer programming language design. Their radical, sometimes philosophical, and often hyper-technical, sarcastic approach makes them truly unique cultural artefacts. Daniel Temkin is a dedicated expert on the topic, and from 2011 until 2021, he ran the compelling blog “esoteric.codes”. He not only wrote, reported, and contextualised these languages (both technically and culturally), but was also part of the scene, developing his own esolangs. Forty-four of them, written between 2009 and 2025, are documented and explained in this book, each presented first as a Prompt, then as a Realization, with details, code examples, and contextual information. Temkin defines esolangs as “hacker folk art”, and explains that they are not conceived and implemented to be used as such, but to be misused and reinterpreted by other programmers, thereby expanding their characteristics and possibilities. Moreover, before introducing the esolangs, the author shares a manifesto, “Sentences on Code Art”, which perfectly embodies the whole esolang concept, articulated in ten classic declarations. This one-of-a-kind research challenges all the preexisting dogmas about programming code, finally breaking it free from its conventional technical space.

 