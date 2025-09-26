edited by CG-ARTS – Japan Media Arts Festival, 1997-2022, 25 Years of Progress 文化庁メディア芸術祭1997-2022 : 25年の軌跡

japan-media-arts-festival

CG-ARTS, ISBN 978-4903474717, Japanese, 802 pages, 2023, Japan

Within Japan, which still remains relatively inaccessible to the West, there has been a long-standing pronounced and outstanding tradition of the production of new media art. A few institutions have played a key role in this, and CG-ARTS was certainly one of them, organising the important Japan Media Arts Festival for 25 years, from 1997 until 2022. With a specific combination of categories ranging from early ‘web’ to music videos, animation, manga, entertainment and legitimate ‘art’, articulated differently over the years, it provided an essential cultural bridge, especially between European and Japanese art and technology production. The festival covered a crucial historical period that began with the consolidating role of the Internet in society until the beginning of AI. This comprehensive book of more than eight hundred pages is a luxurious encyclopedia of the festival, where every single award-winning project is presented with data, images and texts. Guided by a stylish and efficient graphic design, one can flip back and forth in time, finding references and surprises, but also a clear and consistent perspective that mixes a variety of ideas and techniques. Most of the well-known Japanese media artists are represented here, as well as an elite group of Western artists, offering a truly unique cross-section of the field.

 