The Case for a Small Language Model, kinetic transparency

The inner generative properties of literature can be found in various works, such as the exemplary “Cent mille milliards de poèmes” by Raymond Queneau, which is created by cutting up pages. Richard Vijgen’s The Case for a Small Language Model is based on the work of Dutch poet Rozalie Hirs and implements her 2021 poetry “Oneindige Zin” (“Infinite Sense”) which can be read as “an infinite phrase”. Vijgen has placed the text on five 30-metre-long strips that scroll in both directions, while a neural network generates new sentences that analyse the same text. The generative and mechanical process creates a mesmerising kinetic transparency in both sources and dynamics.

 

