Sam Dolbear, Esther Leslie – Dissonant Waves: Ernst Schoen and Experimental Sound in the 20th century

Goldsmiths Press, ISBN 978-1913380564, English, 320 pages, 2023, UK

The multifaceted life of Ernst Schoen (1894–1960) can be symbolically linked to the cultural oppression of the emerging totalitarian governments in the first half of the 20th century on one hand, and the freedom that the medium of radio could grant on the other. His personal life as a radio pioneer who was persecuted by the Nazis and then survived in exile, is usually associated with the more famous Walter Benjamin, his childhood best friend. Dolbear and Leslie have spent several years doing excellent research and digging through a number of mostly German archives. The book is therefore full of interesting details, written like a constant chronicle of events in rapidly changing contexts, immersing the reader in both history and emotion. In particular, the chapter on the years in Weimar reveals some visionary ideas, such as music/sonic portraits or the transmission of animal sounds, while the peer-to-peer spirit of small shops, media and enthusiasm for the new affordable medium describes a small local revolution. In exile, Schoen encouraged the BBC to set up an ‘experimental music department’ and the formation of ‘listener’s groups’ to exchange ideas among themselves and provide feedback. Dissonant Waves does justice to Schoen’s work and makes an important contribution to the critical history of radio and communication media.

 