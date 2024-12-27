Christof Migone – Wet Water (Let​’​s Dance)

2CD + booklet – Futura Resistenza

Accompanied by a stylish 16-page green booklet comes the latest effort from Christof Migone, a sound artist, professor, curator and writer of Swiss origin who now resides in Toronto. Wet Water (Let’s Dance) immediately grabs the listener’s attention with a series of unusual sounds – electroacoustic, hisses, strange interferences, and field recordings that are often difficult to distinguish from digitally manipulated sounds. Are they flocks of birds or just well-calibrated buzzes? Or modified recordings of natural events? Do we really care what the nature of these sounds are? Isn’t it perhaps more interesting that a certain amount of mystery prevails in this regard? The reality is that throughout the project lines are always blurred and the relationships between the different elements are complex and unpredictable, aimed at an almost improvisational relational occurrence that is slippery in its performativity. Slippery and numb like a tomato frozen in a block of ice held in the performer’s mouth until both melt and fall. This sounds like a surrealist sketch but is the story of ‘The Release (Into Motion)’, a piece released in four different versions whose video was used as one of the three sources for the piece ‘Lake of Coherence’, a composition not on this release and which dates back to 2003. Migone is accustomed to using different media, moving between the suggestions of language and voice, of the body and intimacy, between sound and silence, play and pathos, reiterating a series of obsessions that include destroying microphones, handling books and pages, hybridizing multiple languages and releasing records, to name just a few of the recurring motifs of his artistic practice. The works presented are modulated in the manner of atypical canons for which the impediment, the disconnection, and the inability to communicate are prevalent, with a certain degree of uncertainty and jumps in registers, accumulating audio layers and repeating to the point of exhaustion. This musician is then a kind of medium, a catalyst of alien energies for all of us to appreciate.