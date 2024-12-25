Le Un – Méandre(s) – An experiment in collective spontaneous creating

Le Chant du Moineau, ISBN 978-2955947579, French/English, 132 pages, 2022, France

Méandre(s) took place from the 24th to the 26th of June, 2021, initiated by the ‘improvisation society’ Le Un, which brought together artists, intellectuals and scientists (Anne Steiner and Olivier Chadoin, sociologists, Antoine Devillet, philosopher and Vincent Fleury, biophysicist and writer). The improvised framework was created for a few days as they shared the path of the Périgord section of the Dordogne river, sharing time and space. This collective experience and the proximity of the protagonists triggered a communication dynamic via a number of media and protocols. The inspiring natural space with its architecture and the slow rhythm of the water, with the improvised music of the collective, is well captured in the black and white film on the accompanying DVD by Camille Auburtin. On the accompanying CD, the musique concrète composition by Lionel Marchetti is combined with several excerpts from the final conference. They extend the static materials on the bilingual book, which instead contains texts, and photographs shot on 16 mm (like some parts of the film) and developed through plants (nettle, yarrow, savoury and meadowsweet). The result differs from both an archive and a documentation as it integrates the collective experience with original materials from different angles and media as a new inspirational methodology.

 