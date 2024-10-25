SEMILLA AI, divination to instigate randomness

The recent resurgence of magical practices may be related to the increasing complexity of technology, epitomised by AI. Among them are artists who combine both, such as Exorcismos (aka Moisés Horta Valenzuela), who in his project SEMILLA AI has assembled a machine that enables a Mesoamerican Mixe practice known as ‘Mook pajk wëjwë’ (divining corn seeds). The interpretation of the position of the corn kernels by a computer camera after they are thrown, with the knobs helping to scale their values, is used to develop conceptual ‘seeds’ for the necessary randomness in the synthesis of new sounds, rejecting Western software optimisation and embracing divination as a process.

 

Exorcismos – SEMILLA AI

 