Bernd Herzogenrath – ©ovid’s metamorphoses

meakusma, ISBN 978-9462087194, English, 200 pages, book + 7xCD + 2x data DVD, 2023, PBelgium

Publishing is a question of choice and possibilities. Choice is expressed through the editorial process, and opportunities are usually created by inspiring external events. ©ovid’s metamorphoses is an exemplary case of both. American literature professor Bernd Herzogenrath teamed up with sound artist Lasse-Marc Riek during the pandemic to instigate a sequential process of audiovisual creations with the help of their large network of artists. Explicitly inspired by Ovid’s Metamorphoses, it triggers a ‘series’ of compositions by one artist, leading first to another and then to other visual responses by a limited group. The entire production is recorded on seven audio CDs and two data DVDs, while a 200-page book serves as a compass with further material including inspirational texts. Indeed, none of the material is available online, reflecting the recent specific strategy of restricting access to those who invest in the physical product. Significantly, it seems to be working, despite all the dogmas of visibility and of universal indexing. This is a remarkable publication and one of the most significant artistic endeavours that expresses the limits of the pandemic, not only for its quality and heterogeneity, but also for the codified and documented dynamics that unleash a social and collective dimension in such a stagnant situation.

 