Lisa Stenberg – Monument

The last work by Lisa Stenberg, a Swedish artist born in Luleå, a town in the north of the country, but based in Stockholm, is released by the label Fylkingen under the form of an elegant transparent red 140 g vinyl with an internal poly-lined pocket wrapped in heat shrink film or as a very sophisticated CD. Her music, usually displaced with slow passages and long durations, is modulated in some stratified electroacoustics sequences and tangled evolutions, generally amplified in site-specific live sets, where it’s possible to engage the audience into some very intense listening situations, thanks to the structure of the locations. Monument, a project divided into 5 different compositions, originates from some recordings with some ultra rare Synthi 100 and 200, some enormous synths, mostly studio ones, built from 1974 by Electronic Music Studios by Peter Zinovieff. Today only a few of these machines, who were actually produced in a short amount of time of dozens of, are still working. The 200 Stenber used is owned by the university of Osnabrück (Germany), the other one by the Athens KSYME-CMRC, an institution founded by Iannis Xenakis, who contributed to this project the festival Documenta in 2017 commissioned. The synthesizer in Greece was not working from more than twenty years and it was an honor for all the people involved to be able to set it up again. The result is a drone-suite, where the idea of “monument” embodies an intense sensitivity, a vulnerable density embracing our interior depths, also hinting at the majesty of the machine and the beauty of the electricity flowing under the action of the musician, transforming the tension and the power into chords no plug-in ever might be able to give life to (it might sound weird, but no emulator software of these machines does exist). The sound is being displayed as “clinic”, definitely minimalist and clearly it’s necessary to experiment a lot, to study and being able to well syntonize with such complex instrument, actually very sensitive to the changes of temperatures and always in need to be continuously tuned. Robert Moog used to say, “I was never worried that synthesizers would replace musicians. First of all, you have to be a musician in order to make music with a synthesizer”. This case confirms the premonition, because the sounds of Lisa Stenberg are highly emotional, vital, and engaging. After fifty years from the release of these machines, the music made in an “unnatural” way cannot anymore be defined as the opposite of the warm human music. The avantgarde movements, and the machines, in this case won very largely, and for once the future was imagined, as it turned out to be.