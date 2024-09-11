Alexander Refsum Jensenius – Sound Actions, Conceptualizing Musical Instruments

alexander-refsum-jensenius

The MIT Press, ISBN 978-0262544634, English, 284 pages, 2022, USA

Digitising a musical instrument means exchanging its physical and mechanical qualities for its functionality encoded in software. This seemingly standardised process has brought about a profound cultural shift, especially for digital natives who have had access since childhood to an almost infinite number of these software-based instruments that are played by a standard tapping and scrolling on a screen. So the very concept of a musical instrument and the mental and physical relationship with all the people involved has clearly shifted in a different direction, and this is what Jensenius explores in his research and practice. The four main areas covered in each section are: the concept of “musicking” (which rejects the idea of a ‘passive listener’ and considers music as an embodied process); ’embodiment’ or the biomechanics of music and the body; ‘interaction’ or the design of instruments and their ‘techno-cognitive’ differences, including the “spatiotemporal resolution’; and ‘affection’, in which the author presents his own prototype instruments that offer a design and emotional experience, including those that draw on the basic action principle where no movement produces sound. The analysis of the relationships between actions and sounds defines and provides a comprehensive understanding of what a musical instrument is today.

 