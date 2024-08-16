This is Not a Good Sign, AR poetic signs for a change

Using Augmented Reality to make a political comment was not necessarily the first concern of artists, who may have missed an opportunity. J. R. Carpenter & Tomo Kihara have seized this opportunity with their work This is Not a Good Sign. They overlay the surroundings with official signage, and pose questions about climatic conditions in a poetic yet unsettling way, as indications, comments or questions. The screenshots have an impact, as they raise the open question of whether the signs are real or not. And therein lies the value of this work: the use of appropriate language to evoke our empathy for the environment through a medium that is exclusively used or authorised by the authorities.

 

J. R. Carpenter & Tomo Kihara – This is Not a Good Sign

 